Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook-The Price Is Right

Over the past few weeks I've been thinking more and more about how much tech jewelry I've been carrying around. In round numbers it's like this:
Mac Book Air 2020 $1600 or Samsung Galaxy Chromebook $1000
iPad Mini w/LTE $ 700
iPhone XS $1150
One Plus 8 $ 700
That's over $3,500-$4,000 in tech I'm carrying around when I travel-and well, that's just insane. Add in headsets, chargers, battery packs, plus a nice bag, and I bet I'm not leaving the house with less than $5,000 in tech gear when I travel or even just jet around town on meetings. Something had to give.
After consulting with Mr. Chromebook, Kevin Tofel, who I consider my go to expert on all things Chromebooks, I decided to make a small $300 purchase of a Lenovo Duet Tablet, that's fully loaded with 128GB of memory and comes with a stand and keyboard. Yes, I also have a 10" iPad Pro, but my keyboard has been acting up, is out of warranty, and would be about $160 to buy a replacement. And, given how Google GSuite and how Android apps run on Chromebooks, I figured I could do everything I need to do on the Duet and my One Plus 8, though I will still take along my iPhone as it has both AT&T and Verizon on it, while the One Plus has T-Mobile. But if I only took along the One Plus I'd be at the $1000 mark, not over $3500.
Plus, I'm lightening my load, carrying a smaller bag and figuring I'll be more productive. You gotta admit, with the switch, the price is right.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.