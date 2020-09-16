« The Cashless Sports Stadium Arrives | Main | This Time, Microsoft Really Wants To Be Your Phone Company »

September 16, 2020

Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook-The Price Is Right

Over the past few weeks I've been thinking more and more about how much tech jewelry I've been carrying around. In round numbers it's like this:

Mac Book Air 2020        $1600 or Samsung Galaxy Chromebook $1000

iPad Mini  w/LTE           $ 700

iPhone XS                        $1150

One Plus 8                       $ 700

That's over  $3,500-$4,000 in tech I'm carrying around when I travel-and well, that's just insane. Add in headsets, chargers, battery packs, plus a nice bag, and I bet I'm not leaving the house with less than $5,000 in tech gear when I travel or even just jet around town on meetings. Something had to give. 


After consulting with Mr. Chromebook, Kevin Tofel, who I consider my go to expert on all things Chromebooks, I decided to make a small $300 purchase of a Lenovo Duet Tablet, that's fully loaded with 128GB of memory and comes with a stand and keyboard. Yes, I also have a 10" iPad Pro, but my keyboard has been acting up, is out of warranty, and would be about $160 to buy a replacement. And, given how Google GSuite and how Android apps run on Chromebooks, I figured I could  do everything I need to do on the Duet and my One Plus 8, though I will still take along my iPhone as it has both AT&T and Verizon on it, while the One Plus has T-Mobile. But if I only took along the One Plus I'd be at the $1000 mark, not over $3500. 

Plus, I'm lightening my load, carrying a smaller bag and figuring I'll be more productive. You gotta admit, with the switch, the price is right.                

Posted at 09:55 PM |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Search

My Photo

About

Andy In The News

September 2020

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      

Categories

Archives

More...

Archives

Subscribe to this blog's feed