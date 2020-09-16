Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook-The Price Is Right

Over the past few weeks I've been thinking more and more about how much tech jewelry I've been carrying around. In round numbers it's like this:

Mac Book Air 2020 $1600 or Samsung Galaxy Chromebook $1000

iPad Mini w/LTE $ 700

iPhone XS $1150

One Plus 8 $ 700

That's over $3,500-$4,000 in tech I'm carrying around when I travel-and well, that's just insane. Add in headsets, chargers, battery packs, plus a nice bag, and I bet I'm not leaving the house with less than $5,000 in tech gear when I travel or even just jet around town on meetings. Something had to give.



After consulting with Mr. Chromebook, Kevin Tofel, who I consider my go to expert on all things Chromebooks, I decided to make a small $300 purchase of a Lenovo Duet Tablet, that's fully loaded with 128GB of memory and comes with a stand and keyboard. Yes, I also have a 10" iPad Pro, but my keyboard has been acting up, is out of warranty, and would be about $160 to buy a replacement. And, given how Google GSuite and how Android apps run on Chromebooks, I figured I could do everything I need to do on the Duet and my One Plus 8, though I will still take along my iPhone as it has both AT&T and Verizon on it, while the One Plus has T-Mobile. But if I only took along the One Plus I'd be at the $1000 mark, not over $3500.

Plus, I'm lightening my load, carrying a smaller bag and figuring I'll be more productive. You gotta admit, with the switch, the price is right.