Google Voice Adds On Going Call Takeover

Google Voice, originally Grand Central, continues to be around and used by many people. While Google doesn't put the same effort behind it as they are with Meet, it remains a very useful and viable front end number for many people who have multiple phone number, or devices, when they wish to be reached. For many, it's the second number, often used by people who don't want to give out their personal cell or home phone, but still want to be reached by customers.

Today, with one of their iOS updates that they regularly produce, and without much fanfare, they keep adding features found in many of the UCaaS offerings from the brands we hear about everyday. One today that popped up was in call takeover, where a call may be on one device, say your iPad and you want to continue talking on your iPhone. I'm guessing this is also available on Android too, and where it really helps is if you're on a call on a deskphone and want to go take the call and get going. While this feature has been available from other UCaaS providers it hasn't been there for Google Voice users.

When you add in that functionality to Google Voice's recent Google Fi integration, you have an interesting proposition that the traditional USA mobile operators don't offer. That being the ability to direct a call using Google Voice to a landline, and then pull the call back to your mobile device and get going by moving the call over to the smartphone. They way you do that is you either could take or originate a call on your Google Voice number on a desk phone or tablet at home or at the office, and then using the new On Going Call Takeover function, pick it up on you smartphone and leave the house or office without ending the call in progress.

While Google Voice has not seen the kind of traction that Meet is seeing, and while Fi is a niche player in mobile, the steady path of merging all the voice services together is apparently going on at Google, just without much fanfare.

While my travel internationally has ground to a halt due to the Corona virus, Google Voice has remained an alternative number for me, just as it has since it's start, as well as being a public facing number too. It's value proposition from the start has been, one number for life, that can reach you on any other number. Now, it's one number that can truly reach you on almost any device, including SIP enabled phones and speakerphones.

My feeling is that as more people work from home, and want some division between home phone, personal mobile phone and their work phone, that Google Voice is a viable option, with more features and more outlets coming. Google is far from treating voice as an amenity, and see's it as a core part of GSuite, but hasn't played out their entire hand just yet with it.