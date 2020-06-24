Apple Idea of Privacy Could Be Trusted Advertising - Meet The Ad Store

Apple has made a bold move in the world of privacy. They are cutting off the IDFA at the knees. Some may call it digital castration, as John Koetsier points out in his Forbes story. But I think there's more to this. While Apple does sell ads inside the app store, Apple is really the only one of the giants - Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft which has never really leveraged its' own user base or platforms for ads.

So here's a concept that may come true.

Right now Apple has radio inside iTunes. It has TV. It has News. It also has apps. And, if those are apps with in app payment or which charge a fee, Apple takes its' cut of 30 percent. But if Apple was able to insert ads, then it could offer a shared reduction cost to app developers who want to make use of an API that ran ads for services.

Think about it this way. Take Salesforce and their apps. Or Slack. Or even Google. All play in large ecosystems of loosely referred to partners who need to promote their services to one another. If those could be "promoted" inside the app via the Apple Ad store, where Apple knows exactly who has installed and is using the apps, and then combined with the app owners own data of users, data that sits inside SalesForce, HubSpot, Marketo and other marketing automation programs, the idea of direct marketing and targeting becomes even more relevant. Apple, and in reality, Google Android, all become ad or offer delivery platforms. This approach would combine the offer with the "in app purchase" option and Apple would win twice.

Apple has always been the master of the two sided business model, and the App store, where you pay for the right to access it buy buying a phone, tablet or computer, then leads to apps that pay the Apple tax. By offering marketing, promotion, and ads, all of which the user or the developer can opt into or out of Apple takes the high road. And given that Apple reaches into just about every executive suite in the world, they have access to some of the most powerful decision makers, because those folks have Apple in the palm of their hands every day.

And, since Apple takes the position of protecting user privacy, you can bet that the data it uses will be two-factor separated from the advertiser, until you want to be known. With an approach like this, Apple can still give you the level of privacy you want, and pay you through service credits for giving up some, or all of it it, or you can simply keep paying what you pay today for devices, apps and services, and remain unknown, and void of advertising.

This is all pure speculation on my part, but....and it's a big but...I've been right before.