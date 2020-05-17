« The MicroSwitch: My Analysis On The Microsoft's MetaSwitch Buy | Main

May 17, 2020

Ex Truphone -James Body's Son Sebastian Died Too Soon

Sad news department ---I was about to write a few overdue wine notes today, but I wanted to catch up on things about ClueCon and Dangerous Demos with long time Truphone exec turned Not Spot maven James Body in the UK. 

While VoIPWatch is not the obituary column, it is a mode of communication for now 16 years that has the eyes and attention of the VoIP and Telecom community paying attention to it.  I just reached James a short few minutes ago, as he's been a friend and colleague of now over 15 years, to only be saddened to learn the news of the passing of his 20 year old son, Sebastian just two weeks ago. And it had nothing to do with Covid-19.

They often say that the loss of a child is the parents biggest loss they can ever have in life, and for James and Sophie I know this is truly the case.

To say, it was shocking and devastating is an understatement. On many a trip to the Body house I would see the inquisitive, smart, lively and very fit Seb constantly looking to learn and act well beyond his years. I can still remember the trip to Wiltshire with my then wife, Dr. Helene Malabed, D.O.  where when we visited the Body family one year (2007 or 2008) and there was Seb yearning to learn. Outwardly inquisitive and a very lively young man.

The coroner's inquest is underway, but the details as of now are simply after returning from a successful internship in Singapore a few weeks earlier, Seb was home, bigger, stronger and more energetic than ever, according to James. One day, he was found on the floor of the bathroom, found by Sophie, but already gone.

I asked James if he minded me sharing this, and he replied to the affirmative, as he felt that talking about it is still hard so, and it would be easier this way.

James and family are well, but still they need our love, and emotional support, so please send your thoughts, prayers and condolences their way.

Posted at 07:51 AM |

