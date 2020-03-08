Random Thoughts from A Road Warrior's Idle Mind

Life on the road is never as great as some who don't travel. Here are some observations from being on the road more than at home.
Q. Why is it that the morning of daylight saving time (DST) hotel clocks are not updated the night before I go to bed. How hard is it to adjust the clock before the guest arrives, or returns for the evening during turn down service and leave a note that the clock's been adjusted so when you wake up it's the right time?
A. Because the hotel staff hasn't been around long enough to live through one time change.
Q. How hard is it for the housekeepers to make sure the alarm is not turned on before you check in and get woken up at the wrong time?
A. Because they've likely never been a guest in a room where the clock goes off at 515 AM.
Q. Why do the makers of HVAC controls for hotels think they know how I want my room to feel?
A. Because they are sadists.
Q. Why do HVAC engineers they think that the hours between midnight and 7 AM are when the sensors will detect motion while we're sleeping and turn off the automatic temperature control system so the room goes from comfortable to uncomfortable in the middle of the night?
A. Job security.
Q. How come room service staff aren't wearing latex gloves when they deliver the food to the guest room?
A. Because accounting hasn't figured out how to add that cost to the bill yet.
Q. Why is bagel and lox delivered as BAGEL and LOX and I have to make the sandwich myself?
A. Because it's not Kitchen Service.
Q. Why are hotel bathrobes belts tied so tight that it takes longer to untie it than you may be wearing it?
A. Because the chambermaid has other ideas of what they'd like to do with those belts.
Q. In the era of bandwidth on demand, why is it that hotel broadband is never as good during work hours as it is in the middle of the night?
A. Because hotel IT departments still see the guest room as a place you sleep, shower and dress and not a place for work.
Got any anecdotes from life on the road. Share them.
