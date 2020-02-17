Three Reasons Why IT Expo Was Great For Me

I've been a regular attendee at IT Expo since the late 1990's and other than a flight issue one year that kept me from making my way east, I've been attending the telecom industry gathering each winter. This year's event, held in Fort Lauderdale, was one of the best ever, and felt a lot like the old days of VON. Here's my three reasons why IT Expo was so great:

More people I know were there-Having been a regular at telecom shows I've gotten to know a lot of people over the years. This year at IT Expo I had a hard time walking the halls without being stopped by someone who I personally know, who has been or is a client or a member of the media/analyst world. Better content-the panels I moderated and sat on, as well as tuned into all were a step up from prior years. Less message point speaking and more issues and answers. Erik Linask did a stellar job at recruiting the right speakers and came up with some killer topics. The exhibition floor. While it was jammed, the space and aisles were wide enough that you can walk without feeling cramped but the traffic was strong enough that in many cases the booths were always busy, and the crowds were lining up.

These three factors made this year's IT Expo great for me. Here's to next year's and a return to Miami Beach.