« The Why Behind Comcast's BlueFace Acquisition | Main | Three Reasons Why IT Expo Was Great For Me »

February 10, 2020

IT Expo-The Modern Day VON Blur

It's been a long time since Jeff Pulver's VON Conference series ended. Back in the day there were at least two if not three or four or five VON's a year. Competitor, TMCNet's IT Expo ran two events as well and literally the conference circuit for VoIP and related industries felt like an every other month activity. There were others that were put on but as publications died off so too did the events. What was great though back then was you got to see your friends more often, as well as you clients.  What was bad was between the event expense, the travel and the time away from the office is work was the conferences.

With the sad demise of VON, smartly, IT Expo went to a once a year format, holding its annual gathering in February in Fort Lauderdale. For me that means hours of meetings representing agency clients and companies I serve as the CMO for, moderating and speaking on panels or doing media interviews.  To say conferences are nothing but a party, would be a real understatement.

Lots of prep goes into all facets of the event. For SkySwitch, where I've been CMO since last June, it means booth design, messaging, working with the team on booth scheduling, SWAG, working on the news announcemets and logistics. All work that started months ago. Thankfully I have a great team to work withm from founder Eric Hernaez on down, and our efforts at IT Expo will show the benefits of the prep.

For others like Fonative, who I've been advising and counseling, and now act as their virtual CMO also, it means news announcement planning, panel and media relations prep, as well as meeting participation along with founder and CEO Steve Smith. For myself, it's all about preparing for multiple media and analyst interviews, panel prep for the three that I'm moderating and one that has me on the panel speaking too.  It also means scheduling meetings both onsite and off, as well as all the travel logistics needed to get to and from those meetings and the event.

Given how big IT Expo will be this year the return of the Blur is upon us....see you in Fort Lauderdale.

Posted at 06:00 AM |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Search

My Photo

About

Andy In The News

February 2020

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29

Categories

Archives

More...

Archives

Subscribe to this blog's feed