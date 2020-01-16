« It's Not Just About UBER Anymore | Main | Hotels, WebRTC and Port Blocking »

January 16, 2020

Andy on ESPN 610 Philadelphia

I had the good fortune to be on the Museum of Sports broadcast on ESPN 610 in Philadelphia with Lou Scheinfeld and the crew today. We talked about my early career in sports with The Philadelphia Wings, Flyers, Hockey Central and The Celebrity All Star Hockey Team. It was a fun hour to be part of the past and to help insure that the sports past of Philadelphia forever is remembered. The recording is an hour long but well worth hearing.

You can hear the clip here.

