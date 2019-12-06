« Salesforce Is Calling All Call Centers | Main | Zoom Is Eating Fuze and BlueJeans' Lunch »

December 06, 2019

SMS Short Codes Can Come Up Short

SMS has become a way many users communicate and in lots of use cases, such as multi-factor authentication, it becomes the way various businesses and services validate you to use another mode of communications, like a mobile app. Unfortunately, just as how Robocalling has infected our telephone world, where calls come in looking like they're from your neighbor when they're from someone impersonating Apple, Microsoft, the IRS or the Social Security Administration, SMS Short Codes, that are administered by the CTIA, have also fallen victim to SMS Spam.

And, when your bank, or airline's SMS supplier is caught having SPAM traffic coming through to one of the MNOs (Mobile Network Operators), unlike with robocalling where the calls keep coming, the MNOs simply turn off access to the offending supplier, and with it, all the traffic from legitimate SMS platforms stops too. And with it, they, and their customers who are already enrolled in a Text Marketing program for information, as a means to authenticate and communicate, get turned off too.

As a result, SMS Short Codes, are coming up short, and will likely be the next target for the FCC to tackle, after Shaken/Stir has had its day. The reason is customers and businesses rely on the messaging platform to deliver the good. And when they don't, without warning, problems can arise. The FCC is there to serve the public's interest, and to protect the licensees and operators too so don't be surprised if they tackle this growing problem too.

Posted at 05:54 AM in Film, Mobile, VoIP, VoIP and Wi-FI, Web/Tech, Wireless

