November 19, 2019

POLY Voyager 6200 Headset

I don't normally write product reviews and even though I've been a gadget guy and app experimenter for years, my experience with the POLY Voyager 620 Headset has been about as easy as anything from set up to usage. It's one of the products that came along with the Plantronics merger so whether it's Polycom or Plantronics invented, it doesn't really matter. It just works and sounds great.

Poly6200

What I like most about the 6200 is how well it works. Too often when product reviewers dig into a product they go deep into every bloody feature. I come from a different school. It either does what it is supposed to do as advertised or it doesn't. If it does, I keep using it. If not, well, it gets dumped.

Latching onto my iPhone, and iPad Mini was simple. I went into pairing mode on the iPad and the request came up fast. Once connected I was able to both listen to music that sounded full range, and of course join conference calls or make and receive phone calls. 

The clarity on voice calls, in both directions, with one caller saying "this is the best you've sounded on a headset." That's fairly impressive given I rarely use headsets except when driving. But now, around the home office, I'm regularly using the 6200 as I tend to like to take and make calls from the iPad Mini vs. even my iPhone or OnePlus 6T.

The feature list is rather impressive, with 9 hours of talk time promised. The one draw back is the requirement of a charging base disc vs a regular USB charging port. That means there's one more thing to carry, or lose.

Overall between the the decent noise cancelling, the music clarity and the ease of use, as someone who is not a headset only user, I'm very happy with the POLY 6200 Voyager.

Posted at 06:08 AM |

