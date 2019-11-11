« Vonage: Mastering Their Own Destiny | Main | 8x8 Offers Free Video Conferencing »

November 11, 2019

Microsoft Business Voice 365

When it comes to Microsoft and their voice offerings, it is starting to again get confusing.

First we had Lync. Then Skype for Business. Along came Teams, and now we have Business Voice 365, but only in the UK and Canada for now. All this appears to be a move to take more money out of the market by integrating calling that previously was the domain of the service providers who did lots of work integrating Microsoft Office 365, like Dialpad, 8x8 and countless other ITSPs have done and promoted heavily.

Now, in typical Microsoft fashion, they are eating up their so called "partners" and offering the same type of service, with the same type of functionality and features as those who have "partnered" with them. What Microsoft has done is essentially bundled in calling functionality into Teams, making it an all in one "paid" add on to the "free" services from Teams. The roll out in Canada and the UK likely foreshadows a US introduction next year.

This is something to keep an eye on.....as it is more of a threat than Google Voice's paid service which has not really caused much of a stir in the market, nor is it even included with the G Suite services offering. 

Posted at 06:11 AM |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Search

My Photo

About

Andy In The News

November 2019

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Categories

Archives

More...

Archives

Subscribe to this blog's feed