8x8 Offers Free Video Conferencing

8x8 has long been a pioneer in the video calling world. Back in the day their Packet8 service was pushing video calling in their earliest of desktop phone iterations. Well as a result of their Jitsi acquisition,and how stable WebRTC has gotten, 8x8 is launching a free video conferencing service, 8x8 Video Meetings.

This is clearly a move to attract customers and to fend off the runaway freight train of ZOOM. As a free offer it's exactly how Dialpad built a great following for UberConference by giving away the service at no cost and then getting customers to upgrade.

The free and disruptive Video Meeting service offers some customization if you sign up including custom domain, personal meeting space, calendar sync, meeting history and one dedicated meeting room. In many ways it reminded me of Temasys' GetaRoom the on-demand meeting room service that was launched at the start of WebRTC as a demon platform. The only difference is that some additional functions have been added.

As a free standalone version of 8x8 Video Meetings, the service has been optimized for use with Google Chrome, Firefox, and other WebRTC-enabled browsers. Two smart moves by 8x8's product team included integration with 8x8 Video Meetings desktop apps, mobile apps and calendar plug-ins for any OS and the capability to easily pair with video conferencing enabled rooms and huddle spaces through 8x8 Meeting Rooms.

Full details are in today's news release.