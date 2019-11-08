« Microsoft Business Voice 365 | Main | More Thoughts on 8x8's Free Video Meetings »

November 13, 2019

8x8 Offers Free Video Conferencing

Screenshot (28)

8x8 has long been a pioneer in the video calling world. Back in the day their Packet8 service was pushing video calling in their earliest of desktop phone iterations. Well as a result of their Jitsi acquisition,and how stable WebRTC has gotten, 8x8 is launching a free video conferencing service, 8x8 Video Meetings.

This is clearly a move to attract customers and to fend off the runaway freight train of ZOOM.  As a free offer it's exactly how Dialpad built a great following for UberConference by giving away the service at no cost and then getting customers to upgrade.

The free and disruptive Video Meeting service offers some customization if you sign up including custom domain, personal meeting space, calendar sync, meeting history and one dedicated meeting room. In many ways it reminded me of Temasys' GetaRoom  the on-demand meeting room service that was launched at the start of WebRTC as a demon platform. The only difference is that some additional functions have been added.

As a free standalone version of 8x8 Video Meetings, the service has been optimized for use with Google Chrome, Firefox, and other WebRTC-enabled browsers. Two smart moves by 8x8's product team included integration with 8x8 Video Meetings desktop apps, mobile apps and calendar plug-ins for any OS and the capability to easily pair with video conferencing enabled rooms and huddle spaces through 8x8 Meeting Rooms.

Full details are in today's news release.

 

Posted at 05:25 AM |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Search

My Photo

About

Andy In The News

November 2019

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Categories

Archives

More...

Archives

Subscribe to this blog's feed