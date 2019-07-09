My Blue Jeans Experience vs. Calling

I'm a video communications user from as far back as CU-SEEME. I remember the early days of SightSpeed, which Comunicano worked closely with along the way, all the way up to their exit to Logitech. We also worked intimately with Skype's video team who had me test their then in beta video function that I remember testing, helping them realize that depending on the compression algorithm just how much bandwidth and what type of processor was needed back when we handled marketing for the Skype Store. I even went out and bought a super fast Samsung laptop that I gave to a friend who enjoyed the pain of Windows after I was done with the testing. That's why yesterday's experience, a first time in a long time on BlueJeans was so memorable. It just worked. From the first click to when the call ended.

For the BlueJeans call I used my Pixelbook by Google, perhaps the best Chromebook ever made. I didn't have to do much more than install a screen sharing extension, something I think is more about granting permissions than really about adding in any new functionality. I clicked on the link that had been provided by the folks at Intuit for a call to discuss a silly Citibank caused problem where data feeds to Quickbooks Online had stopped, and where the new connector wasn't being "connected" to by the bank. The BlueJeans video was as crisp just as the explanation by the representative from Intuit was who in about thirty seconds was able to see what the issue was caused by, as it seems Citibank has not enabled the functionality needed for third party services on my account.

BlueJeans delivered a clear, clean and crisp call. Audio was robust and he video was sharp, with the ability to read the faces of the participants being key to me. We were all engaged with one another, face to face, and the 30 minute or so call was about as good as any face to face meeting I've ever had.

Compare that to my old school telephone calls with Citibank that were mostly over crappy sounding 800 numbers, answered by first name only, faceless, heavily accented support team members, who put me on hold and yielded far less in results. Over a two hour period I was in touch with no less than 8 different "voices" at Citibank. My calls were disconnected three times on call transfers from their Asian call centers to their support team member colleagues in the states. Requests for call backs never happened. Trouble tickets on this issue opened months ago have gone ignored. The number of contradictory answers I've gotten from Citibank representatives have gone from the ridiculous to the absurd, with one rep outright saying "you have to download the data as a CSV file and import it as Citibank doesn't support Direct Connect" which is exactly what they and Intuit have worked to implement. Another told me that there's no relationship between Intuit and Citibank, yet the Intuit logo and service description is right on their developer hub portal page.

Seriously? You can't make this stuff up.

The video call with the team at Intuit got to the point of feeling a kinship. I was able to see the genuine interest in solving the problem and more I was able to see that my concerns, were their concerns. When I compare that to my experience over the phone, with a bank I've had a relationship with since the 80's a few hours later it was staggeringly surreal. Beyond the lack of help, a total absence of product knowledge, the BlueJeans call experience was completely different.

No one was hiding. No one was left waiting on hold for 40 out of sixty minutes. The call started on time. People were prepared. They were candid. No one obfuscated the facts, played the game of "we can't connect you to anyone who knows anything." Instead I was dealing with team members who all were candid, helpful and eager to get the issue fixed for someone who pays annually less than Citibank has made on fees and interest over a thirty plus year relationship.

To me the use of BlueJeans by Intuit and their team's comfort in using it with customers speaks volumes about the importance of face to face engagement in the customer service troubleshooting arena. Being able to see the smiles, the twinkle in the eye of their team and the ability to see the look on mine was why many of us understand the need for video communication in the era of remoteness.

Could this have been the same with Zoom or GoToMeeting. I'm not sure. BlueJeans really has nailed the one click and you're in experience, and if it works that easy on a Chromebook, well it must be just as easy on everything else.

While I'm far from sold on the big bank approach to customer service, the 30 minute call with Intuit's team has sold me on the direction BlueJeans is going. And you can "take that to the bank, Jack."