If You Offer A Product or Service You Should Read Tsahi's Post

Often we find that much of the content online is written in an "inside baseball" style. That's where the lingo and the phrases that make up a story are often written the same witty way that Hollywood writers weave in jibs, jabs, innuendo and more. I know, as I'm often guilty of working in a double entendre from time to time. That's why today's post from my pal Tsahi about ZOOM and their gaff about vulnerability was so refreshing.

Tsahi wrote it so just about anyone could understand what ZOOM did wrong and right. For starters, it's a great primer for Product Managers on how to access a situation and report on it. For analysts and media there was a distillation of the problem, and how, as well as why, ZOOM got there. About the only thing I can question was Tsahi's comment about PR as I think in today's era of "wham, bam, thank you ma'am" journalism, where facts never get in the way of possible ad impression style editing, ZOOM actually got around to doing the right thing, including having Apple issue a patch on their own.

Read Tsahi's revealing recap, and learn from it. He also built a nice case about WebRTC without bashing ZOOM.

Well played. Very well played.