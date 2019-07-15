« My Blue Jeans Experience vs. Calling | Main | Chasing To The Bottom: 8x8 Express Revealed »

July 15, 2019

If You Offer A Product or Service You Should Read Tsahi's Post

Often we find that much of the content online is written in an "inside baseball" style. That's where the lingo and the phrases that make up a story are often written the same witty way that Hollywood writers weave in jibs, jabs, innuendo and more. I know, as I'm often guilty of working in a double entendre from time to time. That's why today's post from my pal Tsahi about ZOOM and their gaff about vulnerability was so refreshing.

Tsahi wrote it so just about anyone could understand what ZOOM did wrong and right. For starters, it's a great primer for Product Managers on how to access a situation and report on it. For analysts and media there was a distillation of the problem, and how, as well as why, ZOOM got there. About the only thing I can question was Tsahi's comment about PR as I think in today's era of "wham, bam, thank you ma'am" journalism, where facts never get in the way of possible ad impression style editing, ZOOM actually got around to doing the right thing, including having Apple issue a patch on their own.

Read Tsahi's revealing recap, and learn from it. He also built a nice case about WebRTC without bashing ZOOM.

Well played. Very well played.

Posted at 05:03 AM |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Search

My Photo

About

Andy In The News

July 2019

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Categories

Archives

More...

Archives

Subscribe to this blog's feed