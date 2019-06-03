WebRTC and Video and Recording And...

Tsahi has a nice post about video beyond the conference call today in his Blog Geek Me blog. Years back with SightSpeed we had this short video messaging concept VLIP that then CEO Peter Csathy had been pushing. It was way too early but it many ways it was a precursor to the services Tsahi is listing, DUBB and LOOM. Somethings are just too early for prime time.

To me, video messages are great, but there's another more immediate opportunity, which is the voice message. For example, it's so early, my hair isn't combed yet, I haven't shave and already someone is messaging me on say, Bumble, about meeting for a date. I'd love to just send a voice message, like "good morning. It would be great to meet you on x, y or z at say...." Instead I need to type, and ask for her number.

I totally agree with Tsahi on the possibility of video services beyond the conference call or just the simple video call, but think there's a still a lot of money to be made in voice.