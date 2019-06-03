« If This, Then, Therefore, That-argumentum ad verecundiam-Truth In Advertising | Main | Amazon and Mobile »

June 03, 2019

WebRTC and Video and Recording And...

Tsahi has a nice post about video beyond the conference call today in his Blog Geek Me blog. Years back with SightSpeed we had this short video messaging concept VLIP that then CEO Peter Csathy had been pushing. It was way too early but it many ways it was a precursor to the services Tsahi is listing, DUBB and LOOM.  Somethings are just too early for prime time.

To me, video messages are great, but there's another more immediate opportunity, which is the voice message. For example, it's so early, my hair isn't combed yet, I haven't shave and already someone is messaging me on say, Bumble, about meeting for a date.  I'd love to just send a voice message, like "good morning. It would be great to meet you on x, y or z at say...." Instead I need to type, and ask for her number. 

I totally agree with Tsahi on the possibility of video services beyond the conference call or just the simple video call, but think there's a still a lot of money to be made in voice.

Posted at 05:22 AM |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Tsahi Levent-Levi

Andy - thanks for the shout out.

There's definitely money to be made in voice as well. My focus was on video in this post.

BTW - my son makes great use of the voice recording/messaging in Whatsapp - being just 8, he uses it quite a lot to communicate with his friends without "calling" them and without needing to type words.

Posted by: Tsahi Levent-Levi | June 03, 2019 at 06:08 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Search

My Photo

About

Andy In The News

June 2019

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Categories

Archives

More...

Archives

Subscribe to this blog's feed