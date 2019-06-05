Growing up in the Philadelphia Flyers organization, around the age of 18 I read Ayn Rand's "The Fountainhead" as I learned that Ed Snider, someone I admire to this day as a business visionary, was a follower of her Onjectivist writings. A few years later, on a train based trip across Europe I read cover to cover, "Atlas Shrugged." A few years before his passing, Snider and Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Laurie, who is also a motion picture producer, bankrolled the trilogy of "Atlas Shugged" with help from David E. Kelley, of Picket Fences and L.A. Law fame who served as executive consultant on the production.

As I read about the pending DoJ investigations into Google, Amazon and now Apple, I don't think those will be the last. Comcast and AT&T, Qualcomm and Intel. Nvidia, Salesforce and more. Any company which has developed a strong ecosystem and has achieved success in multiple areas of business is being looked at as if they were Rearden Metal or Taggart Railways.

That's why, it's time "Atlas Shrugged" and changed the way government thinks about anti-trust vs. trust in general. The pattern of anti-greed investigations is showing and that's not good for an economy whose growth is fueled by the tech giants and others. Oh, yes, and the others too will not be left aside. It's just that Google, Amazon and Apple are much easier targets to go after as they have so much going on, in so many different directions. That's called progress.

Don't let anti-greed win.