If This, Then, Therefore, That-argumentum ad verecundiam-Truth In Advertising

Last year, client SignalWire, the company that is changing the CPaaS game, and which grew out of the telecom stack of all stacks, FreeSWITCH, launched LAML, the acronym for Legacy Antiquated Markup Language, which takes developers' API code built on Twilio and converts it to be SignalWire ready. The message was simple. "COPY PASTE SAVE" and stop overpaying for API based CPaaS and other telecom services.

Seems their approach was right, as it looks like another player in the CPaaS world has come to the same conclusion. Bandwidth is making a major push to go after Twilio's customer base too. Oh, and if you didn't know, Twilio built much of it's telecom API plaform's functionality on guess what, FreeSWITCH. Oh, and yes, so did Bandwidth, who first deployed FreeSWITCH with their PhoneBooth product. So just like SignalWire, Bandwidth is now taking aim at Twilio users.

You know what they say, "if you can't beat them, join them" which must be why companies like Twilio and BandWidth have built the what's valued for billions of dollars on SignalWire's FreeSWITCH, the original Software Defined Telecom stack.

So if I apply what I call the communitive property of truth to the ad, or, as my old Argumentation professor from Temple University, Professor Towne, aka the Chief of Confusion as his office door sign, would say, argumentum ad verecundiam, "if this, then, therefore, that." there's really hidden truth in the Bandwidth banner ad. The Biggest Brands Build With SignalWire's FreeSWITCH.