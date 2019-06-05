« It's Time Atlas Shrugged | Main

June 05, 2019

APIdays Explores CPaaS

I'm excited to announce that I'll be speaking, moderating a panel discussion and convening at the upcoming APIdays - Amsterdam conference which is all about "The Rise of Contextual Communications"  on June 18th and 19th at the Hotel Arena. IMG_5965

My talk, which is about "The State of CPaaS" is a logical extension to the January Comunicano/TMCnet IT Expo survey from earlier this year where CPaaS, WebRTC and Call Centers all led the results of the survey.

Beyond the 10 AM talk, I'll then lead a panel discussion that continues the "State of" discussion with represenatives from TeleSign (BICS), Nexmo (Vonage) Ribbon (GenBand/Sonus) and Avaya as we hash out what's happening now and what will happen in the future. 

The following day I get to guide a three speaker presentation group on the "Future of CPaaS"  as execs from Voxbone, JpU and VoxImplant share their perspectives.

BU181601

If you can find your way to Amsterdam, use the ABRAMSON code to get 30% off your ticket for either or both days. 

Hope to see you at APIdays in a few weeks.

