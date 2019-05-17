Voice and Digital Transformation

We often talk about UCaaS, CPaaS and CCaaS. What we really have is something originally pioneered by Dean Elwood and Voxygen years back called Voice as a Service. or VaaS. It was all about cloud service based voice communication but through all the various versions of BLANK as a Service the voice communications world has never really been seen as part of the digital transformation universe.

This is slowly starting to change, but for years the Voice side of most businesses have been kept separate from the data network side. But as more cloud native companies come on line and disrupt many industries, the transformation by those who are becoming cloud first - meaning they are adopting the cloud over other technologies-the more voice as a service becomes part of the digital transformation of the business.