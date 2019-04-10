« Avaya In Play is Good for Telecom Startups | Main | Disney + and the Rise of The Self Marketer »

April 10, 2019

Rise of The UC Buyer

Pal and former client, Dave Gilbert, who led Simple Signal to their successful exit to Vonage is back in Telecom with his recent investment and new found role with BuyerMedia.

The telecom world needs more media outlets, especially ones that are focused on the end user or buyer. Too much of what's left is mostly "announcement" journalism. Hopefully the new Buyer leadership stays true to their name and writes for and from the buyers' perspective vs. rehashing bland news releases, recycled b.s., and where much of the information is taken at face value.

