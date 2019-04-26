I Don't Get Robocalls on WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, Signal or Skype (sort of)

Robocalls are in the news. But when I think about my daily communications habits I'm not getting any.

Sure my regular dial up and mobile phone numbers rings throughout the day with calls from toll-free and from numbers that look like they're from a neighbor, when they're nothing but spam like calls.

But since the bulk of my communications these days is with colleagues, peers and friends, my calling is one of two ways. Via an OTT service like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, Signal or Skype. A scheduled conference call on UberConference or Zoom or a call via Dialpad. In almost all cases there's normally a text exchange first as we've entered the era where texting before calling is more the norm. And, in the case of younger teens, it seems they SNAP first and talk second too.

The reason there's this migration from the traditional phone call using the phone company's number to other services isn't because of robocalling, but about identity management. Where the phone company for years published everyone's number in the phone book, and then gave you the option of opting out with either a published, unpublished or unlisted number (I opted always for the latter to avoid telemarketers and prank callers) the services like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, Signal or Skype are all well advanced on call screening by offering varying degrees and method that were much like the published, unpublished or unlisted number of the phone company. They just do it better.

WhatsApp requires someone to know your mobile number in order to make the call. If you don't have the other person's number, you won't connect.

Messenger is tied to Facebook. So if someone is on your Facebook friends list you and they can use the service for calls, video and texting.

Signal and Telegram both require some form of authentication to join, usually a two factor authentication and you have to know the persons there and which personae they are really using.

Skype - other than Skype In number calls that are mistakes, almost no one call on Skype these days as my early adopter friends are elsewhere, but even so, I don't get RoboSkype calls from inside the Skype network, and never have by simply keeping your settings to not take calls from people not on your Skype directory.

As someone who has migrated most of my calling off the PSTN years ago, staying in touch with friends without the annoyance of robocalling is really easy. Just use the apps where your friends and colleagues are. At this point the landline and mobile phone is really only needed for 911, another service in need of an overhaul....just like the PSTN.....