Calling On The Road

I love the fact that I can make calls without using my mobile phone's number. Today I had a conference call, so I used UberConference over LTE. Next up was a call to a client, so still on LTE I used Dialpad and called him, and then for an hour or so had a crystal clear connection as I drove down the highway.

Next up was a series of calls to colleagues and friends who are best reached on WhatsApp. Just like the experince with UberConference and Dialpad, the call quality was fanastic. The only call that had some quality issues was a call to the mobile number from a board colleague. As I would switch between LTE and 3G there was a short drop off while the handover occurred. Minor, but while the call was in HD voice, it wasn't as rich in quality as the calls over LTE using SIP and WebRTC based services.

Score another series of wins for VoIP!!