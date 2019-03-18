Voxbone's Goes CaaS and Takes Aim at the Enterprise

Voxbone, long known as the provider of numbers and carrier services to VoIP providers has packaged up and moved their services to the cloud, and are offering enterprises a Communications as a Service model. This move takes aim at the enterprise market and appears to make them a bit competitive to many of their own customers, while also paving the way for more parts of their communication stack to be made available to more customers worldwide.

"Historically, Voxbone has provided its services under a resale framework, to sophisticated clients that are power users of the Voxbone core network and functionality. With the Voxbone Platform for enterprise we're addressing an entirely new, and currently unserved, market segment, which is the mid-market," said Voxbone's Matt Brown.

That segment is something ofen coveted by many of the VoIP players.

Brown said Voxbone's rationale surrounds an "unserved mid-market segment where enterprises are too big for UCaaS and too small for managed services. These enterprises are at a point where it makes economic sense for them to bring their communications applications in house. So the requirement for them becomes finding a communications infrastructure provider, with a global voice/messaging network upon which they can build their applications."

To reach the enterprise market, Voxbone is rolling out four services that previously were sold to the larger service providers and carriers.

The four services include:

Voxbone Voice

A single-source, fully compliant alternative to both legacy carriers and limited SIP providers, Voxbone Voice provides global scale on demand and unparalleled local presence – packaged up with our regulatory expertise in every market and coverage across 92% of the world economy. According to the news release the four services are:

Voxbone Mobile

Two-way messaging and voice on mobile numbers in 25+ countries. Perfect for omnichannel customer comms, with enterprise-grade security built in as standard.

Voxbone Connect

Don't come to the source, let the source come to you. Interconnect into Voxbone's global backbone via our partners' 400 local access points around the world for best-possible security and lowest-possible latency.

Voxbone Insights

Analyze your call capacity, numbers, voice traffic and more in real time to identify breaking trends. Make data-backed decisions about your business communications off the back of our insights.

As far as Voxbone Mobile Brown added that their numbers are from true mobile ranges and not VOIP or nomadic numbers, are SIM-less and provides businesses the ability to unify their voice and messaging use cases through a single number. "Our mobile offering is strengthened by focusing on serving true mobile range numbering services, which can be embedded into customers’ apps and adhere to both technical and regulatory guidelines."