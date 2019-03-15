« Contact Centers Analytics and Wait Times | Main

March 15, 2019

VoIP Innovations Builds a Channel Marketplace for CPaaS

With Enterprise Connect coming up next week, already the companies who are exhibiting there are sharing their news. One that sounds innovative, given the team behind the current iteration of VoIP Innovations, stands out as something worth checking out.

The idea of a channel marketplace for CPaaS is not far off from what CEO Dave Walsh sought to do with his previous company Shango, nor is it far off from what Luis Borges-Quina, who sold ApiDaze to VoIP Innovations, had up his sleeve either. The reason this idea has legs is the "showroom" aspect of the concept.  Anyone who ever was a buyer and visited the NYC showrooms that showed off toys, clothing or furniture knows how buyers put various products together to pull together a full line of products to sell. In essence that's what VoIP Innovations is doing.

In their showroom, developers get to put their apps, routines, API's and services up for sale much like a seller on eBay does. The digital mall approach also puts VoIP Innovation in a different bucket vs. Twilio, Nexmo, SignalWire, Plivo or Bandwidth, as they can become the modern day manufacturer's rep of communications services, giving buyers a shopping mall like experience, which means they are both a competitor and a partner or outlet for what those companies have to offer.

Think of it as the current era Sears catalog for telecom.

The big plus though is by being available to devs, resellers, channel partners and more, the showroom provides the opportunity for home grown VoIP Innovation applications and services, as well as solutions from others like Voxist, VoIPly, and FaxLogic to all be combined to create something new and different. 

 

Posted at 01:13 PM |

