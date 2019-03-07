« Google Fi, Duo and Voice | Main | HBO vs. Netflix - A Battle of Movies, Not Words »

March 07, 2019

Apple And San Diego

Apple is repeating a proven strategy in it's move to add 1200 or more jobs to a new office campus it plans to build in San Diego, not far from Qualcomm. The decision to go there, and establish a mobile chip engineering team is well timed, as Qualcomm has been laying off and shedding bodies quietly for the past six years.  This has been happening due to pressure from one of its investors a few years back, and while publicly they have denied it, the efforts in San Diego with people prove otherwise.

The logic is simple. Qualcomm is suing Apple. One solution that helps both parties is a settlement where Apple buys a division or joint ventures with Qualcomm, with the end result being Appl etaking some of the staff onto theie payroll. Qualcomm did this before with Ericsson. We call it, the "don't beat them, join them" strategy. What resulted was a ramp up of activity, the establishment of a Ericsson staffed, but Qualcomm run division in San Diego. If Apple and Qualcomm do this, everyone wins.

The second reason to go to San Diego is Apple can pick up a lot of talented senior people in San Diego who left Qualcomm over the past few years, many of whom took packages to leave, along with the stock. 

This makes Apple's entry well timed because the talent is already in San Diego. 

Posted at 04:14 AM |

