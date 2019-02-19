VoIPWatch Named Number One VoIP Blog

I woke up this morning to the news that VoIPWatch was selected by Feedspot as the number one blog for VoIP in their Top 25 Voice over IP Blogs, News Websites & Newsletters in 2019 (VoIP).

Honors like this are nice to receive, especially when I see the rest of the blogs listed. Having been at this since 2003 it's nice that when it comes to being judged by others, VoIPWatch stands above and beyond all the rest.



