The MWC Hangover

Maybe it's being able to view Mobile World Congress from afar, but after getting past the 5G hype and "foldable" mobile phone news, for someone who has been around mobile and telecom for over 20 years it feels like a hangover where the bartender drank up what wasn't.

For starters the news felt really lightweight. But at the same time there was so much non-news generated by companies that anything that could be groundbreaking wasn't happening in Barcelona.

Thankfully, other than missing the great food and wine, I was happy to not be there.