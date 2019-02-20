« VoIPWatch Named Number One VoIP Blog | Main | AT&T Joins Boingo's Passpoint Program-Does This Mean More Dropped Calls? »

February 20, 2019

Skype for Chromebooks-A Non-Starter

Skype is changing the way it works with Google Chrome, for what appears to be the better, or so you think. At the top of the browser window Skype is telling me:

"Support for this version of Skype for Web is coming to an end. A new preview version is available now for Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome with HD video calling, call recording and much more. Try it out"

So, like a good Skyper, I clicked through. This is what I saw:


Screenshot 2019-02-20 at 13.15.13

So next I click through to "Get Skype for this device" and I was taken to the Android Play store, so while I can run Android apps on my Chromebook, I don't really think that's what Microsoft really is aiming for.

Screenshot 2019-02-20 at 13.19.20

What's clear is Skype has a Chrome complimenting strategy. What's also clear is they have no understanding of how Chromebooks are Chromium at the purest of levels and should be developing with the Chromebook crowd in mind from the start.

Posted at 10:22 AM |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Search

My Photo

About

Andy In The News

February 2019

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    

Categories

Archives

More...

Archives

Subscribe to this blog's feed