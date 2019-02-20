Skype for Chromebooks-A Non-Starter

Skype is changing the way it works with Google Chrome, for what appears to be the better, or so you think. At the top of the browser window Skype is telling me:

"Support for this version of Skype for Web is coming to an end. A new preview version is available now for Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome with HD video calling, call recording and much more. Try it out"

So, like a good Skyper, I clicked through. This is what I saw:





So next I click through to "Get Skype for this device" and I was taken to the Android Play store, so while I can run Android apps on my Chromebook, I don't really think that's what Microsoft really is aiming for.

What's clear is Skype has a Chrome complimenting strategy. What's also clear is they have no understanding of how Chromebooks are Chromium at the purest of levels and should be developing with the Chromebook crowd in mind from the start.