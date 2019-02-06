« Playing With The Podcast | Main

February 06, 2019

Ready To Be Our Next Success Story

Comunicano Logo

Comunicano is the premier value creation communications agency serving the telecom, collaboration and mobile industries for over 25 years.  Over the past 18 years Comunicano has led the communications for startups and companies in transition, leading to 47 successful exits via M&A or IPO, generating more than $5 billion dollars for investors, founders and employees. We've driven value and growth for companies acquired by Google, Yahoo, eBay, Cisco, Citrix, Symantec, IBM, Nokia and more.

If your company is looking to grow in value, attract the right customers, establish the proper ecosystem and align with the right investors or future acquirers, talk with us.

Scheduling a short consulation starts by telling us about your company and your needs. Take a moment and complete our questionnaire, and we'll get things started with you.

 

 

Posted at 05:06 AM |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Search

My Photo

About

Andy In The News

February 2019

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    

Categories

Archives

More...

Archives

Subscribe to this blog's feed