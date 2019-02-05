« SIM Swap Thief Gets Ten Years | Main | Playing With The Podcast »

February 05, 2019

New Google Live Transcribe Will Help The Deaf

Google has started to release Live Transcribe, an app that will be helpful to many, but especially the deaf. The timing may be a bit late, but perhaps Delta and other airlines may want to quickly deploy it to their customer service agents around the globe.

Last week a story broke how a Delta gate agent quarreled with a deaf couple over being assigned seats together, and then refused to board them. While there are always three sides to every story, there's a point in life where compassion has to win out over policy, especially when people flying together want to sit together, and take steps in advance to try to avoid situations that will lead to an unpleasant result.

Hopefully someone at Delta catches on if they're really listening.

