« Want to Tango? Say Hello to the EVNO | Main

February 26, 2019

Google and Sprint and 5G

Google and Sprint have a very interesting past when it comes to telecom, which is why the announcement about Google Fi and 5G via Sprint is really interesting. Looking back at history, Google and Sprint became friendlier when GoogleVoice numbers were first made usable as the primary mobile number on Sprint's wireless network. That ended last year but it was something that was really useful so its no surprise that Google and Sprint and teaming up again.

When you look at Fi adding 5G radios to the next generation of Pixels phones and then other Androids is a smart move. Already Fi is tightly woven into T-Mobile, especially for global roaming, but having Sprint's flavor of 5G also means tighter integration with Qualcomm's chips and engineering support from Nokia and Ericsson. 

This move is more than just about Fi, as so much of it future proofs Google and access to its most important asset. You, the customer.

Posted at 04:59 AM |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Search

My Photo

About

Andy In The News

February 2019

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    

Categories

Archives

More...

Archives

Subscribe to this blog's feed