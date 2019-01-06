Why People Don't Upgrade iPhones Fast Anymore

The New York Times story about people not upgrading their iPhones as fast as in the past has more to do with consumer behavior than any other product ever made by Apple.

Let's face it, there comes a point where something other than Moore's Law drives technology. And that's where consumer needs outweigh the need for an improved device. As someone who upgraded every iPhone from day one to the iPhone 6, Plus and 6S and even carried an SE for a few years, I stopped with my iPhone 7 as it does all I need right now.

It's unlocked so I can switch carriers as I need to. It's a global device, so I can use it anywhere I travel with a local pre-paid SIM It runs the latest OS (if it didn't I would upgrade) It makes and receives calls (isn't that why we have a phone) It sends and receives iMessage and SMS everywhere It has Wi-Fi calling I can use a Google Fi SIM or one from any mobile operator It still delivers the fastest speeds available that the mobile operators offer (this is another reason not to upgrade) It has all the bands that are in use today by the mobile operators It still takes great pictures The apps I use daily all work on it (this would be deal breaker number 3)

What would cause me to upgrade?

Real 5G being really available everywhere I am New services that require an iPhone 11 or better Better pricing

It's really time for Apple's razor blade strategy to come into play. Sell phones for less, offer more services that consumers, SMB and Enterprise workers are in need of vs. the want generation they have been serving.