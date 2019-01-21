« In Today's Era PR Peeps Should Use Social Media To Be Reached | Main | Banks Don't Like VoIP Numbers »

January 21, 2019

TokBox/Nexmo Study shows live video use is Rising Amongst Millennials

TokBox has released their annual study, "Video Chatterbox Nation" I have to admit, I like the design style and the way the report is presented. Reading it reveals key data points surrounding live video communications use, especially with the millennial crowd.

As someone who has been in the live video world, since the days of SightSpeed (now Logitech Video), and who recalls the early days of Skype video, not much is a surprise to me. Adoption is clearly being driven by the universal availability of FaceTime and Google Hangouts on devices like iPhaones and Androids, as well as easy to use integration on desktop and laptop PCs. But the real driver is the almost always on access to high speed broadband combined with better compression technologies. Add in WebRTC which is programmable by almost any app developer into an app and you have even more availability.

Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and others apps like them also have helped push the envelope of uptake, as their younger audiences are more prone to face to face communications. In turn they are driving the use by the older online segments around the world.

The report focuses on video chat, and not video conferencing. That market we know is growing, as video conferencing services like Zoom, Cisco's WebEx, GoTo Meeting and UberConference are all showing similar growth and usage patterns month after month.

Give the report a read and see just how relevant it is to you.

