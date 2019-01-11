TMCnet and IT Expo 2019 Join on Telecom Poll

A few weeks ago I launched the "What’s going to be big in telecom in 2019" poll. Well it caught the attention of the leadership team at TMCNet and we decided to join up.

So now it's both TMCnet and my company, Comunicano that are asking that question in the first annual VoIPWatch Poll.



We'll reveal the results at this year’s ITEXPO in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, January 31 at 4:15 pm just prior to the start of the IDEA Showcase, which I'll be helping judge again this year.

Just as Comunicano has always been at the forefront of driving companies in the telecom industry to success, the TMCnet editorial staff has been on top of the stories, while the ITExpo staff have been organizing the event where the telecom, collaboration and communications infrastructure companies all meet. Truth be told, this really accelerated in the post VON era, just as my own efforts coincided with Jeff Pulver's focus into other areas.

VoIPWatch, was one of the first, along with Om Malik's GigaOm (the original), Pulver.com, Rich Tehrani's blog and a few others who have gone onto other things (i.e. PhoneBoy, Ted Wallingford, James Enck, Martin Geddes, Alec Saunders' SaundersLog, the late Russell Shaw, etc.) where much of what was going on in telecom was unearthed.

As a group, we all presented, and those remaining, still to this day, share our views following a "non pay for play" mindset. That's why VoIPWatch remains now one of the longest running blogs covering our industry. Like TMCnet, VoIPWatch remains where the community finds unfettered, and unfiltered insight, perspective and opinion. Likewise, IT Expo is where the telecom community discovers what’s new, what’s happening, and goes to gather.

For all those reasons and more, we’ve teamed up, and are asking the community, what’s going to be the hot category in telecom in 2019.

UCaaS

CPaaS

WebRTC

In App Communications

Collaboration-Video

Collaboration-Audio

Collaboration-Messaging

Contact Centers

Voting closes at midnight Eastern time on January 25th 2019!

Cast your vote today!