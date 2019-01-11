« Amazon, Apple and Google Steal The Show at CES | Main

January 11, 2019

TMCnet and IT Expo 2019 Join on Telecom Poll

A few weeks ago I launched the "What’s going to be big in telecom in 2019" poll. Well it caught the attention of the  leadership team at TMCNet and we decided to join up.

So now it's both TMCnet and my company, Comunicano that are asking that question in the first annual VoIPWatch Poll.

We'll reveal the results at this year’s ITEXPO in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, January 31 at 4:15 pm  just prior to the start of the IDEA Showcase, which I'll be helping judge again this year.

Just as Comunicano has always been at the forefront of driving companies in the telecom industry to success, the TMCnet editorial staff has been on top of the stories, while the ITExpo staff have been organizing  the event where the telecom, collaboration and communications infrastructure companies all meet. Truth be told, this really accelerated in the post VON era, just as my own efforts coincided with Jeff Pulver's focus into other areas. 

VoIPWatch, was one of the first, along with Om Malik's GigaOm (the original), Pulver.com, Rich Tehrani's blog and a few others who have gone onto other things (i.e. PhoneBoy, Ted Wallingford, James Enck, Martin Geddes, Alec Saunders' SaundersLog, the late Russell Shaw, etc.) where much of what was going on in telecom was unearthed.

As a group, we all presented, and those remaining, still to this day, share our views following a "non pay for play" mindset. That's why VoIPWatch remains now one of the longest running blogs covering our industry. Like TMCnet, VoIPWatch remains where the community finds unfettered, and unfiltered insight, perspective and opinion. Likewise, IT Expo is where the telecom community discovers what’s new, what’s happening, and goes to gather.  

For all those reasons and more, we’ve teamed up, and are asking the community, what’s going to be the hot category in telecom in 2019.

  • UCaaS
  • CPaaS
  • WebRTC
  • In App Communications
  • Collaboration-Video
  • Collaboration-Audio
  • Collaboration-Messaging
  • Contact Centers

Voting closes at midnight Eastern time on January 25th 2019!

Cast your vote today!

Posted at 08:27 AM |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Search

My Photo

About

Andy In The News

January 2019

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Categories

Archives

More...

Archives

Subscribe to this blog's feed