January 14, 2019

The CES Hangover is Over

CES was last week. This week is the Detroit Auto Show. We go from geeks to gearheads. There's also the National Retail Federation Show in New York City.

Trade show season is in full swing. Meetings happen around the events. New products and services get rolled out. All this is happening around a federal national shutdown, that likely is causing some frustration at airports and ports. Nonetheless, as they say on Broadway, "the show must go on."

 

