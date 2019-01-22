Banks Don't Like VoIP Numbers

Yesterday I was told by my bank that they won't use VoIP numbers for text verification purposes when it comes to essential customer identification services such as resetting your ID, password or sending a replacement ATM/Credit Card.

In light of the Terpin vs. AT&T case and similar actions against T-Mobile that surround SIM swapping the use of non mobile numbers, VoIP providers offer end users far greater control over the use and management of their numbers, so it would seem to indicate that the banks are still working in the dark ages by relying solely on mobile operators, much like their elongated usage of IE 6 and ignorance of Macs, Firefox and Safari more than a dozen years ago.

The cases involving SIM swapping highlight the vulnerability of mobile operator numbers being the most trusted by the financial world, while being easily hacked. But hearing that VoIP numbers were viewed as more likely to be fraudulent means all VoIP users are painted with the broad brush of being criminals vs. the banks developing secondary methods of verification.

In fairness to my bank, their case management team did turn on "some" services, but the crucial ones still rely on a mobile number from a mobile operator vs. the more secure IP based providers who also employ KYC (know your customer) approaches.

Note: I've reached out to represntatives of Voxbone and Bandwidth.com, the two leading provider of DIDs to VoIP providers in the USA to discuss this subject but have not yet received a response.