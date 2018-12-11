« Alexa Reading Email is Webley, JFax Deja Vu | Main

December 11, 2018

Verizon's AOL-Yahoo Buy A Multi Billion Dollar Failure

No matter how you look at the performcance of AOL-Yahoo under Verizon's ownership, you have to see it as a total failure.

A writedown of $4.6 billion dollars will go down is in recent memory not quite as big as the Microsoft writedown of their Nokia purchase which was over $7 billion dollars. In many ways the whole move by Verizon to try to get into the content and Silicon Valley style information services business was a mistake. It reminded me of AT&T's buy many years ago of TCI cable where a rich buyer saw all the potential of the combination, and none of the hurdles to successful integration and success.

Looking back, Yahoo would have been better selling to Microsoft, if the DOJ would have permitted it, but instead the Yahoo we all grew up and loved, is basically a thing of the past. Granted there's a ton of IP inside the Yahoo purchase, but Verizon isn't the kind of company that plays the patent game as a core way they operate. 

Instead Verizon needs to look at what they have that's popular and see what they can make money off of, or what and to who they can sell off to. Flickr and YahooMail are two services that have legacy loyal customers so there's both recurring revenue and the potential for growth, albeit, with some smart marketing. Other assets inside AOL-Yahoo include patents that are likely being stepped on, Then there is the core advertising delivery platform that came from Yahoo, and the ad sales platform that came from AOL. To some advertising driven sales group, like iHeart, there would be dynamic synergies.

The bottom line is the writedown is a tax game, but the future games of partnerships and sales are only just getting started.

Posted at 11:24 AM |

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Search

My Photo

About

Andy In The News

December 2018

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Categories

Archives

More...

Archives

Subscribe to this blog's feed