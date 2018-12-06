Special IT Expo Discount To VoIPWatch Readers

Are you planning on attending IT Expo's #SuperShow in Fort Lauderdale, January 30th to February 1? If you are, you can receive an immediate 10% discount off any registration level by simply using the code ANDY10.

This year's event has gotten bigger, with more tracks, more speakers, more topics and more exhibitors. Ever since the demise of VON the team at TMC has weathered the VoIP, Telecom tradeshow downturn and with the move to an annual show vs. two semi-annual events, brought together more companies in more categories, all in one place.

The move has worked, as IT Expo and IOT Evolution bring together the most forward-thinking, market-ready companies who are looking to do business and who want to align with others that are attending and exhibiting at the trade show. If building channel, creating alliances, showcasing your products and services are on your marketing goals for 2019, and you want to get in front of the crowd, IT Expo has proven to be the place to be.

Candidly, I've been somewhat critical in the past of the lack of "customers" at some shows. With the shift to a single event and the expansion beyond Voice over IP services, the customers, especially from the Latin American and Caribbean markets, as well as the east coast has returned to IT Expo. With Enterprise Connect focused on the mega-size enterprise businesses, and Channel Partners being in Las Vegas again, the east coast IT community for SMB and Mid Market companies will find the content very much focused around their needs.

IT Expo 2019 features verticalized and branded market sector gatherings including SD-WAN Expo, MSP Expo, Asterisk World, ChannelVision Expo, Future of Work Expo, AIOps Expo, Adaptive & Event-based Networking and the The Blockchain Event while IOT Evolution showcases Industrial IoT, The Smart City Event, IoT Health and LPWAN.

To make it easy, if you're interested in just visiting the Expo, you can get your pass and save ten percent by clicking here.

Or, if you're looking for a all-in-one pass that will get you into the expos and the conferences, click here.

Either way, the ANDY10 code is like VoIP vs. the legacy telco. You'll be save money.