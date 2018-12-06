« Special IT Expo Discount To VoIPWatch Readers | Main

December 06, 2018

Era of Hyper Growth Of Smartphones is Over

I was not at all surprised to read that the smartphone era has hit a slowdown.

What's causing this are a few factors. First smartphones are increasing in price at the top end. When an iPhone is over $1000 it's becoming a status symbol as much as a communications appliance. Even rival Samsung is at that point of pricing themselves to where the average buyer has to think about the investment. 

The arrival of dual SIM devices is also triggering a slowdown. Now instead of two phones, people only need one with two service providers or plans. eSIMs will only further trigger less need for a second phone.

Lastly is the hype of 5G. It's enough to cause people to say, "I'll wait to upgrade to a device that will work on 5G vs. having to buy another phone next year." 

Posted at 09:10 PM |

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Search

My Photo

About

Andy In The News

December 2018

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Categories

Archives

More...

Archives

Subscribe to this blog's feed