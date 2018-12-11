« Era of Hyper Growth Of Smartphones is Over | Main | Verizon's AOL-Yahoo Buy A Multi Billion Dollar Failure »

December 11, 2018

Alexa Reading Email is Webley, JFax Deja Vu

News flash. Alexa can now read your email to you, and reply too.

For me, reading the story was like Deja Vu. No, not the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young LP by the same name, but a flashback to the 90s when I was first using services like JFax (now J2) and Webley (now CommuniKate) and owned by Parus Holdings.

Back in 1998, when I first started using Webley one of the best features was the ability to have "him/her" read you your emails and that you could reply to them. This function was one of the earliest uses of text to speech I ever used, and while driving, it was a great way to stay in touch on crucial time sensitive messages, and not have to pull out my Blackberry Messenger. 

Today, with people more moble, and with smaller keyboards, and the need for hands-free while driving, having text to speech, and voice to text capabilities is something that is needed. Of course having Alexa read your messages when others are in earshot may not be the best idea, but if you're in your own space, or if you've connected your Echo to a Bluetooth headset, the new feature could be for you.

But the issue of Amazon rolling out a feature like this is about patents. So watch the patent war's begin.

Posted at 08:21 AM |

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Search

My Photo

About

Andy In The News

December 2018

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Categories

Archives

More...

Archives

Subscribe to this blog's feed