November 10, 2018

Panasonic's Smartphone App is Very Private

I came across a note letting me know about a new mobile app from Panisonic that ties into their business phone system. When I read the note, it was full of just enough information to encourage me to look through the web site about the smartphone app.

What I found was more than interesting and a more than smart approach to business communication. What stood out most of all was the ability to keep the calls only between team members, and the ability to reject non-Panasonic originating calls from even reaching the customer. This helps kill off spoofed calls, outside calls and unwanted calls. For internal teams who need to stay in touch, in many ways, this is how I've used Skype for years with my agency team members.  The difference here is this is a business communication's system, and a feature not often shared or even available from other VoIP providers.

To me the feature set combines privacy seeking businesses who have turned to apps like Telegram or Signal, but provides the business the right level of controls and capabilities. Panasonic has been steadily building their own phone platform, while previously having worked with Broadsoft. This solution appears to work with both, and clearly needs more exploration.

 

