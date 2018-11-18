GoGo In The Air With Satellite Connectivity

No, I didn't make a VoIP call. But I did stream Amazon Prime on a flight today where GoGo is the provider and instead of beaming down to ground stations, the connection was via satellite. Compared to my ground station based experience yesterday, what a difference.

Streaming video was awesome. Webpages load fast. And most of all the experience is as good as my JetBlue Exceed experiences in the past. And unlike my experience with .Air on a recent BA flight from London, the payment platform worked perfectly.

Staying connected in the air is nothing new for me. I remember using Boeing's Connexxion service when it was first deployed on a few Lufthansa flights and knew how game changing in-flight connectivity via WiFi would be. Now some years later we're really seeing and experiencing what WiFi in the Sky is all about.

As someone who has been critical of GoGo in the past, I'm very happy to say they have done it right...