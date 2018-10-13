Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Time To Help-Hurricane Michael

October 13, 2018

I just read the NY Time account of what is happening in Florida’s Panhandle and just have to question what’s being done.

We live in an era of all types of communications being available. Why not retask some Internet capable satellites, drop in some Satellite tranceivers, flood the region with bandwidth and start to reestablish some communications. Add in some diesel generators so there can be power, some power outlets so people can charge up their devices, and people will start to be more in touch.


