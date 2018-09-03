The COMUNICANO for Monday September 3rd 2018

Amazon’s Alexa is going EVERYWHERE…..Chromebooks are spelling doom and gloom for Apple, Microsoft….Google Express slows down…..Cord Cutting offers a better experience….DOJ cracks down on bench and switch visa workers….California fights FCC over net neutrality……Google pulling “scam” ads…..Skype kills off a useless feature….Apple going bigger into AR..How PR is done in the crypto world…..Why Uber for X companies often fail….those stories and more are all here, in today’s COMUNICANO for Labor Day….