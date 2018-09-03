The COMUNICANO for Monday September 3rd 2018

|
Amazon’s Alexa is going EVERYWHERE…..Chromebooks are spelling doom and gloom for Apple, Microsoft….Google Express slows down…..Cord Cutting offers a better experience….DOJ cracks down on bench and switch visa workers….California fights FCC over net neutrality……Google pulling “scam” ads…..Skype kills off a useless feature….Apple going bigger into AR..How PR is done in the crypto world…..Why Uber for X companies often fail….those stories and more are all here, in today’s COMUNICANO for Labor Day….
|
|
|Amazon making good on promise to put Alexa everywhere
Alexa’s expansion is way up from 4,000 devices in January.
|
|$600 Chromebooks are a dangerous development for Microsoft
Chrome OS is set to expand beyond the education market.
|New High Quality Chromebooks Prove The Pixelbook Did Its Job
As we get later into 2018, all my thoughts on what the Pixelbook could become are finally starting to take shape and Google looks to have shifted the Chromebook market its introduction: even 11 months later.
|Google Express Is No Closer to Beating Amazon, Five Years Later
September 25 will mark five years since Google first launched Shopping Express, the e-commerce offering meant to challenge Amazon’s dominance.
|
|Cutting cord may not save money, but it is a way better TV experience
Add the costs of extra subscription services, an antenna, higher internet fees and possibly a DVR, and you will spend more money on TV entertainment than you do with cable.
|
|California passes strongest net neutrality law in the country
California’s legislature has approved a bill being called the strongest net neutrality law in the US. The bill would ban internet providers from blocking and throttling legal content, prioritizing some sites and services over others, and it would apply these restrictions to both home and mobile connections.
|California Legislators Are Working to Send Blockchain to Governor’s Desk
Blockchain-focused bills have been making the rounds in California’s State government. Officials are working to persuade Governor Jerry Brown.
|
|Spies still can't get at encrypted comms data
|Google Says It's Removing Over '100 Bad Ads Every Second'
“Just last year alone, we took down more than 3.2 billion ads that violated our advertising policies - that’s more than 100 bad ads per second,” said David Graff, Director, Global Product Policy at Google.
|
|Apple Warns iPhones Have A Serious Problem
Apple has revealed internal tests showing serious problems in some of its most popular iPhones…
|Apple hiring data shows it has augmented reality ambitions for Apple Maps
|
|Twitter tests new threaded reply interface & status indicators to show who’s online
|
|Microsoft Kills Skype's Snapchat Clone Because No One Actually Used It
|
|Tesla Roadster is ’embarrassing’ us, says supercar maker Koenigsegg
|
|How Fiverr and Online Gig Platforms Create Competition
When the whole world is fighting for the same jobs, what happens to workers?
|
|Stop treating tech jerks like gods
Could we stop worshipping rich men who are jerks?
On Tuesday Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla, took to Twitter once again with bizarre comments,…
|How crypto PR works
|H-1B Visa Crackdown: DOJ Charges CEO With Fraud on Nearly 200 Applications
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged a Seattle-area CEO with visa fraud, accusing him of hiring as many as 200 foreign workers through the H-1B visa program by using falsified documents.
|Why "Uber for X" startups failed: The supply side is king at andrewchen
Remember all the “Uber for x” startups?
A few years ago a ton of “Uber for x” startups got funded, but very few of them – maybe none? – worked out. It sounds good but ultimately most failed on the supply side. Let’s explore why.
