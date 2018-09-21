People - Comings and Goings

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Leaks Are A Strategy And Everyone Is Doing It
September 21, 2018

In the telecom world, people come and go from companies all the time. But this week three major forces who have shaped VoIP have chosen to depart their companies.

Longtime VoIP and Collaboration guru, and one of the fathers of SIP, Jonathan Rosenberg is leaving Cisco (for the second time). He'll be replaced by Cullen "Fluffy" Jennings....At Counterpath, CEO Donovan Jones has resigned and no successor has been named yet. His departure further makes Todd Carothers the go-to guy, while CFO David Karp will run the business day to day operationally.....and last but hardly least, Jeff Bonforte, one of the minds behind Gizmo Project, then Yahoo Voice, has left Yahoo again.....

Good luck to all and to all a good day!

Posted on September 21, 2018 at 03:36 AM | | Comments (0)

