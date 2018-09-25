September 25, 2018
Microsoft is making lots of moves these days. Their efforts in collaboration are going to challenge the usual suspects, but the biggest target is Cisco. This FastCompany article is worthy of a read, as it seriously explains Microsoft's approach with video conferencing.
A lot of what Microsoft is doing now still doesn't justify the changes they have made with Skype over the past half a dozen years or so, but it does paint a picture of a company with a plan.
Comments
