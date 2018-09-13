Bye Bye Inbox

Two days ago I mused about the Google Disconnect, mentioning how big G has a way of just ending projects. Well Inbox is biting the dust under the guise of merging is best features into the GMail application. It's the right move. Having duplicate applications that basically are performing the same function leads to internal rivalry and customer confusion. It also divides the developer audience who have to pick which pony to bet on when it comes to building integrations. Lastly, it means divided loyalty amongst the users.

Google isn't the first to go through this shedding and consolidation. Long time rival Microsoft went through this before as well. There were multiple versions of Messenger and Outlook. Heck, even Skype and Lync and WebMeeting. Now there is only one of each, albeit with multiple feature sets. Google is going the same way.

By combining the apps and the teams behind them, Google delivers one product, not two. It's what's likely going on with Meet, Duo, Hangouts, Google Voice and Project Fi over the next few years as Google is setting out to eliminate redundancy in their divisions, and offer one solution set to the market.