Apple's eSIM Play for Truphone Could Be Game Changing

Longtime VoIPWatcher and close friend James Body and I were chatting this morning and he alerted me to an overlooked piece of news surrounding his former employer, and my former client, Truphone. The news surrounds Truphone being one of the chosen eSIM providers on the new iPhone.

This is both massive news for the UK based global mobile operator, but also very big news for the global road warrior or multinational. Already available on the Apple SIM for Data, on a pay as you go basis, the eSIM changes the game and makes so much possible. And, given Truphone's global network architecture, which is much like Facebook, AWS or Google's, traffic if very local, or as close to local as it can get. That makes voice and data traffic far less jittery. Less latent.

But most of all, Truphone eliminates roaming in ways that T-Mobile only dreams of.

For starters, it's LTE, 4G or 3G around the world. T-Mobile is 2G.

Second it's on demand. That means I can land in Europe, activate Truphone on a Pay As You Go (PAYG) basis.

Third, the eSIM and Truphone just eliminated standing in line to buy SIM cards.

Fourth, for local mobile operators loss of "traveler" revenue on the retail side, but lots of revenue on the wholesale side.

Fifth, VoIP based calling and conferencing services like Skype, Telzio, Vonage, Dialpad, Hangouts, UberConference, Zoom, WebEx, JoinMe, GoToMeeting, Facetime, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, WhatsApp, Signal, all of which work very well over Truphone on my iPad will be data vs. voice network, further saving money and being of far better quality than a PSTN call.

Truphone's USA number means Google Voice rings it. Something Google Fi doesn't permit.

As a global road warrior, who has traveled often outside the USA I couldn't be happier..