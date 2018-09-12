AI and Collaboration

A few months back AI got a swift kick in the pants with VoIP as Dialpad, 8x8 and RingCentral all made noise about their move into the Voice AI space. Clearly, in all cases, collaboration was not an afterthought, but a core part of the rationale as to why the three cloud communications companies were moving quickly in the direction of AI.

Yesterday, ZDNet had a piece on this direction, quoting pal Irwin Lazar of Nemertes Research. Lazar has always been a favorite of mine when it comes to collaboration, for as much as he muses about Unified Communications platforms, and the cloud, he's always been most at home in the collaboration and conferencing space, right up there with David Coleman of Collaborative Strategies. David's encyclopedic mind may hold more about the industry than anyone's.

The ZDNet account is great from a where things are today perspective. Machine Learning. Natural Language Processing. Predictive analytics. Those are the table stakes for any Voice AI platform. Where it really gets sexy though is when you toss in a neural network, that really imitates the human behavior, by adding in reasoning to the mix.

AI in telecom is here today, and over the next year or two, the call center and collaboration worlds will start to see new services and functionality which adds a broader set of features, all surrounding recall and usage, while also dipping into the automated process space (Robotic Process Automation) that bots and chat bots occupy. Those will provide ease of use and greater functionality, much like what we're seeing already with EVA from Voicera