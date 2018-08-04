On ClueCon Weekly This Past Week

With everything going on surrounding my new Pixelbook, the Vonage/Nexmo acquisition of Nexmo I almost forgot to mention being on FreeSwitch's ClueCon Weekly this past week.

It's been a while since I did video, let alone remote video, but the overall conversation with Michael Mavroudis, aka Jersey Mike. We spent almost an hour talking all about AI, the Vonage buy of TalkBox and telecom.

Check it out.

P.S. As part of transparency in journalism, FreeSwitch is part of SignalWire, a startup I'm a consultant to.